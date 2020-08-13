Altius Appoints Two New Independent Directors

Altius Minerals Corp. (TSX: ALS; OTCQX: ATUSF) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) announces that it has appointed two new independent directors to its board of directors with an effective date of October 1, 2020. The two new directors are Nicole Adshead-Bell and Teresa Conway.

As previously disclosed, Altius has for some time been involved with a board member search process to satisfy our commitment to board renewal and succession planning, which specifically addresses issues of board diversity, long tenured directors and, in due course, audit committee chair succession. One of our long-standing current board members, who is also a member of our audit committee, will retire and not stand for re-election in 2021.

After an exhaustive process that considered these issues as well as the competencies and skills of existing board members, the board has decided to appoint two candidates. Both of these candidates possess the requisite qualities and skills including integrity, business and professional judgment and expertise, natural resource and renewable energy experience, financial literacy and the ability to work well with our existing board and management.

Under its formal board diversity policy the Corporation is committed to achieving and maintaining diversity on its board, particularly gender diversity. We recognize the benefits of a diverse board that draws on a variety of perspectives, skills, experience and expertise to facilitate effective decision making and these two new appointments reflect and further that objective.

Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell is a geologist with 25 years of capital markets and mining sector experience, including twelve years combined as an independent director for Canadian, Australian, US and UK listed mining companies, with participation across the spectrum of board committee functions: audit, compensation, ESG, technical and special committees. Her career includes CEO of Australian listed Brazilian gold producer Beadell Resources Ltd. prior to its acquisition by a Canadian mining company; Director of Research, Sun Valley Gold LLC, an SEC registered precious metals fund and Managing Director Investment Banking, Haywood Securities Inc. More recently she established a company to focus on investments and advisory services in the mining sector. She is currently a director of First Majestic Silver Corp. and is a member of the audit and corporate governance committees.

Teresa Conway is a Chartered Accountant and CPA with extensive board experience. She began professional life with a global public accountancy firm and subsequently gained over 25 years experience in the energy, marketing/trading and utility sector in various executive roles with Powerex Corp, a Top 100 BC Company and subsidiary of BC Hydro involved in the wholesale power, gas and renewable energy markets, including serving as its CFO and ultimately as President and CEO. She currently serves as a director and member of the audit committee of Eldorado Gold Corp. and was a director and chair of the audit committee of Vancity Savings & Credit Union, Canada’s largest credit union, from May 2012 to May 2020.

Altius is pleased to have them join us and will benefit from their extensive and varied professional and board experiences.

About Altius

Altius’s strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with sustainability-related global growth trends including the electricity generation transition from fossil fuel to renewables, transportation electrification, reduced emissions from steelmaking and increasing agricultural yield requirements. These each hold the potential to cause increased demand for many of Altius’s commodity exposures including copper, renewable based electricity, several key battery metals (lithium, nickel and cobalt), clean iron ore, and potash. Altius has 41,477,026 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.

