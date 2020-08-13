Trillium Gold Engages Windfall Geotek AI to Identify Gold Targets at Leo and updates Red Lake fire status

- Property-wide fault systems and favourable rock types are key controls on the distribution of gold regionally at its Leo property 15 km south of Great Bear Mining's Dixie gold discovery. - Using Artificial Intelligence with the goal to analyze and/or correlate large geological datasets to identify high priority targets on the Leo Project. - AI technology aims to improve the cost and efficiency of exploration programs and identification of drill targets.

Vancouver, August 13, 2020 - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM) ("Trillium" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has commissioned Windfall Geotek ("Windfall" or "WIN") to deploy their proprietary CARDS Artificial Intelligence ("AI") system to identify high-grade gold targets on its Leo Property. The Leo Property is a greenfield exploration project located about 15km south of Great Bear Resources' famed Dixie project with excellent access and infrastructure.

Figure 1 Regional gold signature based on the Ontario Supergrid Magnetic data (Red Lake-Stormy) and SRTM at 40m resolution

Russell Starr, CEO of Trillium Gold Mines comments "Leo is a very exciting prospect for Trillium and its shareholders. Utilizing Windfall's proprietary AI technology we look to rapidly focus on high quality targets and speed up the time to discovery of gold mineralization. AI has been instrumental in identifying priority drill targets among our peers by amalgamating and evaluating multiple layers of large geological datasets and increasing the efficiency and quality of high priority zones identified on a project." AI support in mineral exploration will be instrumental in the future successes in our industry and we look forward to working with Windfall."

Windfall Geotek (TSX-V:WIN) is a leader in the use of technology for exploration targeting. WIN has developed the CARDS analysis as well as proprietary data mining techniques. It combines all available public and in-house data sets including geologic, geophysical, geochemical, drill hole and surface data. The algorithms developed and employed by Windfall Geotek in this case are designed to highlight areas of interest that have the potential to be geologically similar to gold deposits and mineralization in the Red Lake region.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 By combining various data types, data utilization is optimized and prediction is maximized.

The CARDS analysis identifies areas of high exploration potential using several techniques. Algorithms analyze each layer of information for every drill hole/rock/soil sample and data site to create a unique signature for the mineralization that is being sought (gold, copper, kimberlites etc.). By using the MCubiX data mining engine (with numerous supporting algorithms) the analysis recognizes patterns of information among drill holes and other sample media. The system uses these algorithms to find the new patterns, patterns that are often not recognized by the naked eye. CARDS analysis identifies locations of the new mineralization signature in the exploration area. Predictions are given a cell rating by percentage: Targets rated over 80% are considered promising and targets 90% and higher are exceptional. Millions of spatial data points and their relationships are analyzed -- in a rather short period of time -- an activity that a human brain cannot do as efficiently and quickly as a computer. The CARDS System becomes trained and "cross validates" each model that CARDS generates. The cell rating percentage "weeds out" unwanted (low percentage cells) targets, leaving only the highest probability areas for the discovery of mineralization. In some regions this may be as low as 5% of total original project area.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 Millions of spatial data points and their relationships are analyzed.

Russell Star, CEO of Trillium Gold, states that "working with Windfall Geotek allows us to accelerate our generative gold targeting efforts while at the same time allowing our team to efficiently manage current priority field programs in progress on the Newman Todd Property, and shortly thereafter on the newly acquired Rivard Property as well. While we efficiently expedite our current programs, we are preparing the Leo project for rapid follow up exploration with the high-value targets expected to be generated by the CARDS system."

Update on active forest fire in Red Lake

Trillium's Newman Todd project is located approximately 15km north west of the active forest fires on the north side of Red Lake. Work is continuing at the Newman Todd Project and has not been unimpeded by the Red Lake Fire, but management and staff are vigilant in monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of company staff and contractors.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert W. Schafer QP, PGeo, a director of Trillium Gold Mines, as defined by NI 43-101.

About the Leo Project

The 100% owned Leo Property is located 35 kilometers southeast of Red Lake and covers an area of 210 sq km. The area has become the focus for renewed exploration and lies about 15 kilometers south of several properties held by Great Bear Resources, including the Dixie Lake project. Leo features many similar geological characteristics to these regional projects, making this one of our most exciting generative exploration areas.

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.

