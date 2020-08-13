KORE Mining Begins Trading on OTCQX Market Under Symbol KOREF

VANCOUVER, Aug. 13, 2020 - Kore Mining Ltd. (TSXV: KORE) (OTCQX: KOREF) ("KORE" or the "Company") announces the Company has started trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States as of today. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) is operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. KORE upgrades to the OTCQX market from the OTCQB market however the ticker symbol remains "KOREF".

Scott Trebilcock, President and CEO stated, "Qualifying for the OTCQX market is another milestone in the Company's efforts to broaden its U.S. shareholder base. Given two of KORE's most advanced assets are U.S. gold projects, KORE equity could be appealing to a board range of U.S. based investors. KORE plans to support trading on OTCQX with additional outreach and investor relations programs."

About KORE Mining Ltd.

KORE is 100% owner of a portfolio of advanced gold assets in California and British Columbia. KORE is funded to deliver its planned 2020 exploration and development programs. KORE is supported by strategic investor Eric Sprott, who owns 26% of the basic shares outstanding. Management and the Board are aligned with shareholders owning a further 38%. Information on KORE and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.koremining.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting us as info@koremining.com or by telephone at (888) 407-5450.

