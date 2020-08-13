Newlox Research & Development Corp Established as a Newlox Gold Subsidiary Company

Click Image To View Full Size

Vancouver - 13 August 2020 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company) (CNSX:LUX.CN) is pleased to announce that it has established Newlox Research & Development Corp. ("NRDC").

The Company is developing novel clean technologies, heavy metal remediation systems, alternative precious metals leaching technologies, and organic mineral recovery technologies. These technologies are designed to provide economic, environmental, and social benefits to resource companies, stakeholders, and the world-at-large.

Management anticipates that the successful development of this technology will result in significant opportunities for deployment at Newlox's in-house processing plants as well as opportunities for joint ventures and/or licencing agreements with third parties.

Management is pleased to report that the Company has secured research and development funding through the Mitacs Accelerate grant program for the development of novel technology. So far, a total grant of $45,000.00 has been approved by the Mitacs Accelerate program. NRDC will undertake this research program in partnership with the Norman B Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering at the University of British Columbia. A new website is under construction for NRDC and can be accessed at www.newlox.tech.

A Message from Ryan Jackson, President & CEO:

"In addition to Newlox's core business of artisanal tailings remediation and gold production, the Company has always maintained a strong commitment to research and development. We believe that innovation in industry can empower us to produce more value while protecting the environment and delivering social benefits to our stakeholders. Innovation is at the center of human progress and Newlox has positioned itself at the cutting-edge in the field of resource production."

Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the work programs currently underway and the results of these programs. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, achievements, or performance may vary materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. The material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that work undertaken by the Company may have unintended effects, the risk of delays in completing work, and the risk that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient funds and Force Majeure. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Technical Disclaimer

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability of the project and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Stewart A. Jackson, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the contents of this News Release.

