Heatherdale Announces Results for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, Aug. 13, 2020 - Heatherdale Resources Ltd. ("Heatherdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: HTR) is pleased to report that the Company's shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on August 12, 2020.

Shareholders representing 43.2% of the outstanding shares voted overwhelmingly in favour of all the matters submitted before the AGM as set out in the notice of meeting and information circular dated July 7, 2020 including:

to set the number of directors at five and electing Rob McLeod, Edie Thome, Jessica VanDen Akker, Donald Birak and Ronald Stewart to the Board of Directors (Biographies of the directors can be found on the Company's website);

the reappointment of De Visser Gray LLP as auditors of the Company; and

the Company's stock option plan being re-approved.

Lena Brommeland and Robert Dickinson did not stand for re-election at the AGM; the board of directors' wishes to thank them for their service to the Company and wish them well with their future endeavors.

'On behalf of our shareholders, I'd like to welcome these four outstanding directors to the Board,' said Robert McLeod, CEO of Heatherdale. 'Additionally, I'd like to express deep gratitude to my friends Bob Dickinson and Lena Brommeland for their years of service and for their confidence expressed in the new team at Heatherdale.'

About Heatherdale

Heatherdale Resources Ltd. owns 100% of the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. For more information on Heatherdale, visit the Company's website at www.heatherdaleresources.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert McLeod"



Robert McLeod, P.Geo

CEO and Director

