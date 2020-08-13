Bam Bam Completes Reverse Circulation Drilling Program at the Majuba Hill Property in Nevada

Vancouver, August 13, 2020 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed the Reverse Circulation (RC) portion of the 2020 Phase 1 drilling program at its flagship Majuba Hill Property (the "Property"), a copper, silver, gold porphyry project located in Pershing County, Nevada.





The Company completed 3,000 feet (914m) in four vertical holes on the Majuba Extension Zone. Copper oxides were observed in MHB-5 between 750 and 810 feet.

All samples have been submitted to the ALS Geochemistry prep facility in Elko, Nevada for sample analysis. The submittal includes sample duplicates collected during the drilling and copper, gold, and silver standard reference material, which meets CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practice Guidelines.

Three core holes are planned for the Phase 2 drilling to drill 4,500 feet (1,371 m) in the sulfide target zone below the oxide mineralization. The holes will step out from sulfide copper mineralization intersected in MMX-24, test the high chargeability IP zone that is coincident with the high-grade copper in historic drill holes, and test the zone beneath the historic underground mine workings.

Mr. David Greenway reports: "I am pleased that we intersected the oxide copper predicted from our geologic modeling and I am looking forward to getting the analytical results from ALS Geochemistry. The deep core holes planned for Phase 2 will help us outline the large scale mine potential that we think Majuba has."

About Majuba Hill Property

The Majuba Hill Property encompasses 4,822 acres of surface and mineral rights that includes 3 patented lode mining claims and 632 acres of privately-owned surface and minerals. The property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. Drill samples are delivered by the company consulting geologist to the secure warehouse facility in Elko, Nevada. Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. RC and core samples are then transported directly to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Elko, Nevada. ALS will then transport the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 31 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30-gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps, which are inserted in the analytical sample sequence. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. With its flagship project being Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

