Val-d'Or Mining Corporation - Oregon Gold Prospect - 2020 Prospecting Program - Initial Results
Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2020) - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) ("Val-d'Or Mining" or the "Company") announces the assay results from the first thirty-two (32) rock grab samples. These samples were collected over the property during the 2020 prospecting, preliminary geological / structural mapping and sampling program. The results from a second batch of thirty-three (33) rock grab samples covering the historical Oregon Gold Showing, new geological targets and areas with induced polarization (IP) anomalies will follow shortly.
The objectives of the 2020 prospecting program are to identify the strike extensions of the historical gold mineralization and to explore for parallel zones. The primary metallogenic target on the property is an intrusive-hosted, bulk tonnage gold deposit. These initial rock sample results identified the potential lateral (north) and extensions (west) of the Oregon Showing and a new anomalous zone of gold mineralization 300 metres south of the Oregon Gold Showing for further follow-up. For further details about the Oregon Prospect, please refer to the Val-d'Or Mining news release dated July 15, 2020.
The assay results and sample descriptions from the first batch of thirty-two (32) rock samples are as follows:
|Sample No.
|Easting
|Northing
|Rock
Description
|Site Description
|Surface
|Py
|Au g/t
|X369251
|302200
|5371186
|granitic - high quartz
|trace
|<0.005
|X369252
|302174
|5371288
|granitic
|Old trench at Az 030, sheared
|<0.005
|X369253
|301835
|5371642
|granitic
|Sheared
|<0.005
|X369254
|301830
|5371713
|granitic
|Highly fractured
|Rusty
|trace
|<0.005
|X369255
|301885
|5371815
|granitic
|Sheared + fractured
|Rusty patches
|<0.005
|X369256
|301902
|5371756
|granitic
|On strike of X369257, sheared
|Rusty
|<0.005
|X369257
|301916
|5371754
|granitic
|Blast pit
|<0.005
|X369258
|301892
|5371732
|granitic
|Footwall of old channel
|Rusty
|<0.005
|X369259
|301960
|5371758
|granitic
|Joint fracture/sheared
|4.67
|X369260
|301930
|5371788
|granitic
|Sheared/fractured
|Rusty
|<0.005
|X369261
|301808
|5371871
|granitic
|Sheared
|Rusty
|2-3%
|<0.005
|X369262
|300560
|5372387
|granitic-greenstone contact
|Sheared, brecciated, folded
|Rusty
|<0.005
|X369263
|301612
|5372409
|granitic-greenstone contact
|Sheared, brecciated, folded
|<0.005
|X369264
|301350
|5372046
|granitic
|Sheared
|Rusty
|<0.005
|X369265
|302201
|5371250
|granitic, quartz vein wall
|Old Teck E-W trench
|<0.005
|X369266
|301828
|5371863
|granitic
|Sheared
|Rusty
|<0.005
|X369267
|301803
|5371877
|granitic
|Sheared
|Rusty
|<0.005
|X369268
|301802
|5371878
|granitic
|Sheared
|Rusty
|<0.005
|X369269
|301803
|5371877
|granitic
|Sheared 2 m-wide
|Rusty
|<0.005
|X369270
|301939
|5371761
|granitic
|Zone parallel N of Oregon Zone
|Rusty
|1-2%
|0.133
|X369271
|302006
|5371670
|granitic
|3 recent channels, sheared?
|Strong rust patch
|2-3%
|0.079
|X369272
|301953
|5371688
|granitic
|Sheared
|Rusty
|0.135
|X369273
|301928
|5371737
|granitic
|Sheared, smokey grey
|Rusty
|1-3%
|<0.005
|X369274
|302135
|5371364
|granitic
|Fractured/sheared
|trace
|<0.005
|X369275
|302210
|5371407
|granitic
|Sheared
|Rusty
|<0.005
|X369276
|302220
|5371443
|granitic
|Fractured
|trace
|<0.005
|X369277
|302218
|5371442
|granitic
|Sheared
|Rusty
|1-2%
|<0.005
|X369278
|302201
|5371457
|blast rock, granitic
|Old trench, sheared
|Rusty
|1-3%
|0.188
|X369279
|302196
|5371456
|blast rock, granitic
|Old trench, sheared
|Rusty
|1-3%
|0.344
|X369280
|302170
|5371451
|blast rock, granitic
|Old trench, sheared
|Rusty
|1-3%
|<0.005
|X369281
|301950
|5371749
|West extension-Oregon Zone
|Sheared
|Rusty
|1-3%
|0.172
|X369282
|302201
|5371250
|Granitic, QZ vein
|Old Teck E-W trench, Jointing
|Rusty
|<0.005
The rock sampling assay result highlights are as follows:
Sample X369259 - 4.69 g/t Au: Rusty pyrite zone + veining, parallel and just north of the historical Oregon Showing westernmost pit - confirmation of an anomalous parallel zone located approximately 12-15 metres north of the Oregon Zone.
Sample X369270 - 0.133 g/t Au: 20 metres to the west along strike of above sample.
Sample X369273 - 0.135 g/t Au: Western extension area of the Oregon Showing, located approximately 30 metres from the westernmost pit.
Sample X369281 - 0.172 g/t Au: Western extension area of the Oregon Showing, located approximately 20 metres west of the westernmost pit.
Sample X369278 - 0.188 g/t Au & Sample X369279 - 0.344 g/t Au: Represent a new parallel gold zone, located approximately 300 metres south of the Oregon Showing.
All grab samples were submitted to ALS Minerals facilities in Val-d'Or, Québec, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory. Sample preparation and gold values were determined by a 30-gram fire assay and AAS finish was completed. Platinum, palladium and gold values were determined by 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish. The reader is referred to: www.alsgobal.com for details of analytical procedures described above.
Glenn J. Mullan P.Geo., the President and Chief Executive officer of Val-d'Or Mining is the Qualified Person (as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) who approved the technical disclosures included in this news release.
About Val-d'Or Mining Corporation
Val-d'Or Mining Corporation is a junior natural resource issuer involved in the process of acquiring and exploring its mineral property assets, most of which are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Quebec. To complement its current property interests, the Company regularly evaluates new opportunities for staking and/or acquisitions. Outside of its principal regional focus in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the Company holds several other properties in Northern Québec (Nunavik) covering different geological environments and commodities (Ni-Cu-PGE's).
The Company has an expertise in the identification and generation of new projects, and in the early-stages of exploration. The mineral interests are broad and range from gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE to industrial and energy minerals. After the initial value creation in the 100%-owned, or majority-owned properties, the Company seeks option/joint venture partners to conduct more advanced exploration on the projects.
