Val-d'Or Mining Corporation: Oregon Gold Prospect - 2020 Prospecting Program - Initial Results

Val-d'Or, August 13, 2020 - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) ("Val-d'Or Mining" or the "Company") announces the assay results from the first thirty-two (32) rock grab samples. These samples were collected over the property during the 2020 prospecting, preliminary geological / structural mapping and sampling program. The results from a second batch of thirty-three (33) rock grab samples covering the historical Oregon Gold Showing, new geological targets and areas with induced polarization (IP) anomalies will follow shortly.

The objectives of the 2020 prospecting program are to identify the strike extensions of the historical gold mineralization and to explore for parallel zones. The primary metallogenic target on the property is an intrusive-hosted, bulk tonnage gold deposit. These initial rock sample results identified the potential lateral (north) and extensions (west) of the Oregon Showing and a new anomalous zone of gold mineralization 300 metres south of the Oregon Gold Showing for further follow-up. For further details about the Oregon Prospect, please refer to the Val-d'Or Mining news release dated July 15, 2020.

The assay results and sample descriptions from the first batch of thirty-two (32) rock samples are as follows:

Sample No. Easting Northing Rock

Description Site Description Surface Py Au g/t X369251 302200 5371186 granitic - high quartz



trace <0.005 X369252 302174 5371288 granitic Old trench at Az 030, sheared



<0.005 X369253 301835 5371642 granitic Sheared



<0.005 X369254 301830 5371713 granitic Highly fractured Rusty trace <0.005 X369255 301885 5371815 granitic Sheared + fractured Rusty patches

<0.005 X369256 301902 5371756 granitic On strike of X369257, sheared Rusty

<0.005 X369257 301916 5371754 granitic Blast pit



<0.005 X369258 301892 5371732 granitic Footwall of old channel Rusty

<0.005 X369259 301960 5371758 granitic Joint fracture/sheared



4.67 X369260 301930 5371788 granitic Sheared/fractured Rusty

<0.005 X369261 301808 5371871 granitic Sheared Rusty 2-3% <0.005 X369262 300560 5372387 granitic-greenstone contact Sheared, brecciated, folded Rusty

<0.005 X369263 301612 5372409 granitic-greenstone contact Sheared, brecciated, folded



<0.005 X369264 301350 5372046 granitic Sheared Rusty

<0.005 X369265 302201 5371250 granitic, quartz vein wall Old Teck E-W trench



<0.005 X369266 301828 5371863 granitic Sheared Rusty

<0.005 X369267 301803 5371877 granitic Sheared Rusty

<0.005 X369268 301802 5371878 granitic Sheared Rusty

<0.005 X369269 301803 5371877 granitic Sheared 2 m-wide Rusty

<0.005 X369270 301939 5371761 granitic Zone parallel N of Oregon Zone Rusty 1-2% 0.133 X369271 302006 5371670 granitic 3 recent channels, sheared? Strong rust patch 2-3% 0.079 X369272 301953 5371688 granitic Sheared Rusty

0.135 X369273 301928 5371737 granitic Sheared, smokey grey Rusty 1-3% <0.005 X369274 302135 5371364 granitic Fractured/sheared

trace <0.005 X369275 302210 5371407 granitic Sheared Rusty

<0.005 X369276 302220 5371443 granitic Fractured

trace <0.005 X369277 302218 5371442 granitic Sheared Rusty 1-2% <0.005 X369278 302201 5371457 blast rock, granitic Old trench, sheared Rusty 1-3% 0.188 X369279 302196 5371456 blast rock, granitic Old trench, sheared Rusty 1-3% 0.344 X369280 302170 5371451 blast rock, granitic Old trench, sheared Rusty 1-3% <0.005 X369281 301950 5371749 West extension-Oregon Zone Sheared Rusty 1-3% 0.172 X369282 302201 5371250 Granitic, QZ vein Old Teck E-W trench, Jointing Rusty

<0.005

The rock sampling assay result highlights are as follows:

Sample X369259 - 4.69 g/t Au: Rusty pyrite zone + veining, parallel and just north of the historical Oregon Showing westernmost pit - confirmation of an anomalous parallel zone located approximately 12-15 metres north of the Oregon Zone.

Sample X369270 - 0.133 g/t Au: 20 metres to the west along strike of above sample.

Sample X369273 - 0.135 g/t Au: Western extension area of the Oregon Showing, located approximately 30 metres from the westernmost pit.

Sample X369281 - 0.172 g/t Au: Western extension area of the Oregon Showing, located approximately 20 metres west of the westernmost pit.

Sample X369278 - 0.188 g/t Au & Sample X369279 - 0.344 g/t Au: Represent a new parallel gold zone, located approximately 300 metres south of the Oregon Showing.

All grab samples were submitted to ALS Minerals facilities in Val-d'Or, Québec, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory. Sample preparation and gold values were determined by a 30-gram fire assay and AAS finish was completed. Platinum, palladium and gold values were determined by 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish. The reader is referred to: www.alsgobal.com for details of analytical procedures described above.

Glenn J. Mullan P.Geo., the President and Chief Executive officer of Val-d'Or Mining is the Qualified Person (as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) who approved the technical disclosures included in this news release.

About Val-d'Or Mining Corporation

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation is a junior natural resource issuer involved in the process of acquiring and exploring its mineral property assets, most of which are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Quebec. To complement its current property interests, the Company regularly evaluates new opportunities for staking and/or acquisitions. Outside of its principal regional focus in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the Company holds several other properties in Northern Québec (Nunavik) covering different geological environments and commodities (Ni-Cu-PGE's).

The Company has an expertise in the identification and generation of new projects, and in the early-stages of exploration. The mineral interests are broad and range from gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE to industrial and energy minerals. After the initial value creation in the 100%-owned, or majority-owned properties, the Company seeks option/joint venture partners to conduct more advanced exploration on the projects.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan

2864 chemin Sullivan

Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9

Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204

Email: glenn.mullan@goldenvalleymines.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

