C3 Metals Announces Increase to Private Placement

Toronto, August 13, 2020 - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (the "Company") is please to announce that, due to significant investor demand it is increasing the amount of its private placement financing stated in its press release of August 5, 2020, of its previously announced non-brokered private placement to a maximum of 43,636,363 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.055 per share for gross proceeds of up to $2,400,000 (the "Offering").

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration at the Jasperoide project in Peru and general working capital purposes. The actual allocation of net proceeds may vary depending on future operations or unforeseen events or opportunities. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or before August 17, 2020 or such other date as the Company may determine (the "Closing Date").

It is anticipated that a number of insiders including directors will be subscribing for a portion of the Offering. Certain eligible persons (the "Finders") may receive a cash commission of up to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, and finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") equal to 7% of the Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase Common Shares at a price of $0.055 per Common Share. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period.

ABOUT C3 METALS

C3 Metals is focused on creating substantive long-term value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the highly underexplored 5,700 hectare Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in similar geology to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (Minmetals), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore).

Carube also holds a 100% interest in 5 licenses covering 207 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica, a 100% interest in two porphyry copper-gold properties covering 337 km2 within the Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia and a 100% interest in the 46 km2 Stewart Brook gold project in the Meguma gold belt of Nova Scotia. Carube is seeking partners to further develop these highly prospective Canadian and Caribbean assets.

