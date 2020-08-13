Typhoon to Hold Its Shareholders' Meeting on September 9, 2020

PIEDMONT, Aug. 13, 2020 - Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: TYP) ("Typhoon" or "the Company") announces that it has filed its Circular in connection with the Annual General and Special meeting of its shareholders to be held on September 9, 2020 (the « Meeting»). The Circular is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

In the Circular, one of the items to be presented at the Meeting is the proposition by Typhoon to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every 3 pre-consolidation common shares.

Since the filing of the Circular, the Board of Directors has reconsidered its position with respect to the proposed consolidation. Consequently, the Company announces that the item of the consolidation will be withdrawn at the Meeting and not submitted to the shareholders.

