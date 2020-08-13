Magna Gold Corp. Announces Adoption of 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan and Grant of Options

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 - Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR, OTCQB: MGLQF) ("Magna" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has approved the adoption of a new 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") to replace the Company's existing fixed stock option plan. The Plan is subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on September 15, 2020 (the "Meeting") in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), as well as the final acceptance of the Exchange. Further details and a copy of the Plan will be included in the management information circular for the Meeting.



The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 2,350,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $1.53 per Common Share for a period of five years. The grant of Options is subject to the approval of disinterested shareholders of the Company at the Meeting in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. The Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the policies of the Exchange which will expire on December 14, 2020.

About Magna Gold Corp.

Magna Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold company engaged in operations, development, exploration and acquisitions in Mexico. Its primary asset is the producing San Francisco gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and exploration stage projects include San Judas, La Pima and Mercedes.

The Company's shares trade on the TSXV under the trading symbol "MGR" and OTCQB under the trading symbol "MGLQF." Magna is well integrated into its nearby communities, employs local residents and uses local services when possible.

