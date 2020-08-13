Canadian GoldCamps Announces Appointment of Alex Terentiew as CEO and David Garofalo to the Board of Directors

GlobeNewswire TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 -



I am thrilled to be joining Canadian GoldCamps and given the opportunity to lead this company on its new path, stated Alex Terentiew. With strong shareholder support, a recently completed $3 million financing and a commitment to maximize shareholder value, I am excited to begin working with David Garofalo to build a Canadian-focused gold company. Davids 30 years of leadership experience in the mining industry is an invaluable addition to the Company as we move forward and execute our growth strategy.



David Garofalo commented, With gold prices hitting record highs and increasing investor demand for attractive new investment opportunities in the gold industry, I am delighted to join the Board of Canadian GoldCamps and help guide the Company forward. Working alongside someone of Alexs caliber, I am confident we will develop the team and asset base to make the Company a success.



Alex Terentiew brings both capital markets and mining corporate experience to the Company, most recently serving as the SVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Trevali Mining. Prior to Trevali, Alex spent over 12 years in the investment industry as a mining and commodity research analyst at Scotiabank, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and most recently at BMO Capital Markets. Prior to his career in research, he was a licensed Professional Geoscientist in the Province of Ontario. Mr. Terentiew holds an MBA degree from the Rotman School of Management, a Master of Applied Science in Civil Engineering and a Bachelor of Science from the Department of Geology, both from the University of Toronto.



David Garofalo currently serves as Chairman of Great Panther Mining Limited, Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty Corp. (a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.), and the Chairman and CEO of the Marshall Precious Metals Fund. Prior to these roles, Mr. Garofalo was the former President and CEO of Goldcorp Inc., a position he held from 2016 until its 2019 sale to Newmont Corporation. Prior to Goldcorp, he was President, CEO and Director of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (2010-2016), Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO and Director with Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited (1998-2010) and Treasurer of Inmet Mining Corporation (1990-1998). Mr. Garofalo was recognized as the Mining Person of the Year by the Northern Miner (2012) and was named Canada's CFO of the Year by Financial Executives International Canada (2009), among other industry awards. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Certified Director of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D), holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto and is also a Director of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.



The board wishes to thank Bob Komarechka, former CEO, for his valuable contribution to the success of the Company.



Additionally, the Company today announced that, subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, the Company has granted a total of 5,670,000 options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.34 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance.





About Canadian GoldCamps Corp.



Canadian GoldCamps is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring prospective properties and making new gold discoveries in established gold camps in Canada, focusing on Ontario and Quebec. With a long history of mining, excellent infrastructure and a rich geological environment, the Superior geologic province in Ontario and Quebec is one of the best places globally for discovering world-class deposits.







For further information, please contact:



Canadian GoldCamps Corp.

Alex Terentiew, President and CEO

647-640-2141

aterentiew@goldcamps.ca







Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance the private placement, property option, change of board or reinstatement of trading referred to above will close on the terms as stated, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

