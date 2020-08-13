Jervois to Receive Environmental Approval to Drill Gold Target in Uganda

HIGHLIGHTS

- Jervois to receive final environmental approval from the National Environment Management Authority ("NEMA") to drill the CC copper-gold target in the Kilembe area of western Uganda.

- Initial 1,000 metres of core drilling to be completed in compliance with all COVID-19 operational workplace requirements.

- Jervois has mobilised to site and expects drilling to commence within a fortnight.

- Jervois CEO Bryce Crocker temporarily relocates to US to progress the Company's Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO"), with BFS due for public release in September 2020 and project financing negotiations continuing.

TheNewswire - 14 August 2020 - Jervois Mining Ltd. (the "Company" or "Jervois") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to advise it is recommencing drilling activities at its Kilembe area properties in western Uganda following a hiatus during COVID-19 restrictions.

Jervois has been advised by the Government of Uganda that it shall shortly receive the signed environmental approval from NEMA to execute an initial 1,000 metres of diamond core drilling on the CC copper-gold target in the Kilembe area of western Uganda. As detailed in its 26 June 2020 ASX release, Jervois plans to test targets where it recovered high-grade copper-gold rock chip samples at surface, which were also coincidental with gold in soil anomalies. An interpreted structural feature defined from ground magnetics, which is coincident with the surface rock chip and soil samples (see ASX announcement 22 January 2020), will be tested with this drilling. Jervois was previously scheduled to drill these targets in Q1 2020, until COVID-19 field restrictions in Uganda forced demobilisation.

The drilling team has mobilised to site in western Uganda in order to commence drill pad preparations for the commencement of physical drilling, anticipated within two (2) weeks. Work crews have mobilised to the field under registered permits, and in compliance with both Ugandan and Jervois COVID-19 requirements under enhanced safety and health protocols.

The programme will be conducted utilising Jervois' in-country geological professionals and regular East African drilling contractor, whom have safely executed the Company's prior workplans in conjunction with Jervois' ongoing and modified Community Engagement programme. Jervois has implemented strict Standard Operating Procedures ("SOP's") which will be carefully followed by the field teams throughout the drilling.

Whilst COVID-19 impacts continue, Jervois is excited to be restarting activities across its global footprint in a safe and responsible manner. Jervois's Chief Executive Officer, Bryce Crocker, has relocated to the United States for the second half of 2020 to advance financing for the Idaho Cobalt Operations.

On behalf of Jervois Mining Ltd.,

Bryce Crocker, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

Bryce Crocker

Chief Executive Officer

bcrocker@jervoismining.com.au

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Disclosure required for TSX-V Regulations

Qualified Person's Statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geol., the GM Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to exploration work to be undertaken in Uganda, the reliability of third-party information, and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

