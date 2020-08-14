Affinity Metals Commences Field Exploration and Drill Program on Regal Gold and Silver Project

Vancouver, August 14, 2020 - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV:AFF)") ("Affinity") ("the Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the 2020 field exploration program at its flagship Regal Project encompassing 8,800 hectares of the northern end of the prolific Kootenay Arc approximately 25 km northeast of Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada.

The exploration program will focus on several key areas of the property and will consist of further geological mapping and associated geochemical sampling as well as up to 2,000 meters of diamond drilling. The initial program may be expanded depending on ongoing prospecting and sampling being conducted in previously unexplored areas of the property.

Allco - Silver Discovery

The drilling in the Allco area is designed to test part of a large, several kilometer long northwest-southeast fault/contact that separates limestones from argillites. Previous 2019 prospecting and surface sampling in the vicinity of several past producing historic adits resulted in the discovery of several high grade silver and gold surface outcrops. Drilling in this same area last fall resulted in a significant new silver discovery being made with drill hole #10 intersecting 11.10 meters of 143.29 g/t silver including 0.55 meters of 2612.0 g/t silver. This intersection also carried high grade zinc and lead with some copper. Mineralized intersections within the drill core consisted mostly of argentiferous galena, sphalerite and tetrahedrite hosted within quartz veins and breccias.

The Allco portion of the 2020 exploration program will focus on expanding the hole #10 silver discovery through step out drill holes and detailed surface mapping and will also attempt to test the continuity of the mineralized structure further along the fault/contact.

Z-TEM - SG3 Acoustic EM Geophysical Anomaly

Drilling is planned to test a very large geophysical anomaly defined by previously flown Z-TEM (Geotech Ltd.) as well as overlapping SG3 Acoustic EM (Earth Sciences Services Corp.). The anomaly is located between the Allco and Regal areas of the property in an area in which several major fault structures converge.

This geophysical anomaly potentially represents a significant "engine" for the regional geological system exhibiting high grade polymetallic veins and enriched silver-lead-zinc soil anomalies distributed over a several kilometer trend through the past producing Allco and Regal areas of the property.

Robert Edwards, CEO of Affinity stated: "We are excited to get back on the property to build on the successes of the past exploration with our 2019 silver discovery and also to now drill test this substantial geophysical target. The timing of this Regal program really couldn't be better coinciding with the gold and silver markets showing incredible bullishness."

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for the Regal Project for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Alicia Carpenter, P.Geo. She has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Affinity Metals

Affinity is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America. Affinity is following a hybrid approach of combining the advancement of strategic assets along with following a Project Generator model.

Affinity presently holds two properties in British Columbia as well as five properties located near Timmins, Ontario. Affinity is presently advancing both the Regal and West Timmins Gold projects.

The Regal is located near Revelstoke, BC in the northern end of the prolific Kootenay Arch and hosts several major geophysical anomalies as well as three historic small-scale past producing mines. Affinity conducted the first known drill program in the Allco area of the property in 2019 which resulted in a new silver discovery with an 11.10 meter interval of 143.29 g/t silver which included a 0.55 meter interval of 2,612.0 g/t silver.

The West Timmins Gold property is located near Timmins, Ontario, Canada and adjoins Melkior's Carscallen project. The first drill hole has been completed and assays from that first hole are expected to be received by the Corporation within the next two weeks.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

