Blue Star Gold Announces That Mr. Grant Ewing Has Been Appointed as CEO

Vancouver, August 14, 2020 - Mr. Robert Metcalfe, Chairman of Blue Star Gold (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP), announces the hiring of Mr. Grant Ewing as CEO of the Company effective Aug 17, 2020.

Mr. Ewing is an accomplished mining executive with a strong technical foundation and solid business acumen. He is a professional geologist by background and has over 25 years of experience in the mineral industry and the last 10+ years in senior executive roles.

His extensive knowledge base covers the entire mine development cycle, from early-stage exploration through to production, in several different commodities. He has experience building value by managing the development of exploration assets from the discovery phase through to economic evaluation. Strong corporate development and investor relations, merger and acquisitions, and capital markets knowledge complement Mr. Ewing's mineral industry experience.

Mr. Ewing has experience with several successful mineral exploration and development companies at the executive level throughout his career, including Rockridge Resources, Kiska Metals/AuRico Metals, and Acadian Mining, among others.

Mr. Metcalfe comments: "We welcome Mr. Ewing to our Company and believe his leadership will assist Blue Star Gold in achieving its ambitious plans over the next few years. The Board of Directors would like to extend its appreciation and acknowledge the valuable contributions of Mr. Kuhn during the transition period as Interim CEO".

Mr. Peter Kuhn is stepping down as Interim CEO on the same date as the appointment of Mr. Ewing and resumes his position as General Manager.

The company is currently conducting a 7,000 m exploration drill program at its Ulu and Hood River properties in Nunavut with some 4,700 m drilled so far.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a Vancouver-based gold and silver company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. The Company, through its subsidiary, Inukshuk Exploration Inc. ("Inukshuk"), owns the highly prospective 8,015 ha Hood River gold concessions located contiguous with the Ulu mining lease. Inukshuk acquired its interest in the Hood River property through a renewable, 20-year Mineral Exploration Agreement with Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated ("NTI") which holds subsurface title to Inuit Owned Lands ("IOL"). The Hood River property located within the CO-20 IOL parcel is administered by the NTI through the HOODRIVER-001 MEA signed between Inukshuk and NTI dated June 01, 2013. Blue Star has recently acquired the Ulu Gold Property, an advanced gold and silver project and with regulatory approvals has completed the transmittal of the mining lease and assignment of the permits and licenses. Together with the Hood River concessions, Blue Star controls nearly 9,000 ha of prospective mineral claims within which the Company has identified more than 40 gold occurrences.

Blue Star has 143,245,846 common shares outstanding and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Kuhn, Interim CEO

Telephone: 604.347.6999

Email: info@bluestargold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Private Placement, the use of proceeds, the cancellation and refund of the Debentures and notification thereof, the automatic expiration of the Warrants, and the payment of finder's fees. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may be", "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, and financing and additional capital requirements. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61681