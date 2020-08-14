Menü Artikel
Excellon Reports 2020 Annual General Meeting Results

17:30 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2020 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (TSX: EXN.WT) (OTC: EXLLF) (FRA:E4X1) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of directors at the 2020 Annual Meeting held on August 13, 2020. Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below:

Director

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Brendan Cahill

24,174,637

98.79%

295,465

1.21%

André Fortier

24,169,246

98.77%

300,856

1.23%

Andrew Farncomb

22,281,236

91.06%

2,188,866

8.95%

Laurence Curtis

24,166,811

98.76%

303,291

1.24%

Craig Lindsay

23,851,362

97.47%

618,740

2.53%

Roger Norwich

24,176,396

98.80%

293,706

1.20%

Michael Timmins

24,149,271

98.69%

320,831

1.31%

Complete voting results are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

SOURCE Excellon Resources Inc.



Contact
Excellon Resources Inc., Brendan Cahill, President & Chief Executive Officer or Anna Ladd-Kruger, Chief Financial Officer & VP Corporate Development, (416) 364-1130, info@excellonresources.com, www.excellonresources.com
