Copper Fox Announces Details of Annual and Special Meeting

Calgary, August 14, 2020 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) ('Copper Fox' or the 'Company'), announces details of the Company's upcoming Annual and Special Meeting ("the Meeting") to be held on August 20, 2020 at 10:00 am MT. The Meeting will be accessible to shareholders through a live conference call (dial-in numbers provided below) and audio webcast (available at www.copperfoxmetals.com).

Due to the ongoing health risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and continuing government restrictions on public gatherings in support of social distancing, the Company strongly recommends that shareholders cast their votes by proxy in advance of the Meeting and not attend the Meeting in person. The business of the Meeting will be limited to legal requirements for shareholder meetings, with no investor presentation or reception planned. Recognizing the important opportunity that the Meeting provides shareholders to both hear from and communicate with management, a virtual question and answer period will be held as part of the conference call following the conclusion of the Meeting.

Annual and Special Meeting Conference Call and Webcast:

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2020, 10:00 am MT

Canada/US Toll-free: 1-800-319-4610

Toronto Toll-free: +1-416-915-3239

International callers: +1-604-638-5340

Webcast url: https://www.gowebcasting.com/10788

Location: Central Park Plaza, 2nd floor, 340 - 12 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2R 1L5

Options for Voting Shares Prior to the Meeting:

Telephone Toll free: 1-888-489-5760

Internet: www.astvotemyproxy.com

Mail: AST Trust Company (Canada), P.O. Box 721, Agincourt, ON M1S 0A1

Fax: 416-368-2502 or toll free in Canada and United States 1-866-781-3111

Email: proxyvote@astfinancial.com

About Copper Fox:

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Ltd. on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

For additional information contact:

Lynn Ball: investor@copperfoxmetals.com

1 (844) 464-2820 or (403) 264-2820

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61767