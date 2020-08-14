12 Exploration Changes Name to 79North Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2020 - 12 Exploration Inc. (CSE: TWLV) is pleased to announce it has changed its name to 79North Inc. (“79North” or the “Company”). The Company’s common shares are expected to commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under a new symbol (“JQ”) at the opening of trading on August 19, 2020.



About 79North

79North is led by a team with extensive mineral exploration expertise and a track record of discoveries and exits in South America and globally. 79North currently holds an indirect interest in mineral concessions in northern Suriname (formerly Dutch Guiana), and aims to become the premier junior exploration company in this underexplored district of the prolific Guiana Shield. The Company’s strategically located land package is located in close proximity to both the Merian Gold Mine of Newmont Corporation and the Rosebel Gold Mine of IAMGold Corp. which have a substantial gold production history. 79North’s growing portfolio of high-quality targets which have not undergone modern exploration or drilling have a long history of artisanal mining and are strategically located within close proximity to modern gold mines operated by major mining companies.