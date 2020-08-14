Seahawk Ventures Inc. Completes Financing

Vancouver, August 14, 2020 - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") announces that it has closed the non-brokered private placement announced in its press release of July 2, 2020 (the "Placement"). Seahawk has raised gross proceeds of $392,367.75 through the sale of 1,569,471 Units at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one common share in the capital of the Corporation (a "Warrant Share") for three years from the Closing Date at a price of $0.50.

Seahawk's CEO Giovanni Gasbarro commented, "In determining the places who would participate in the Placement, Seahawk selected investors it believes share management's vision of the long term value of investing in the Company's shares. These are exciting times for companies in the gold exploration business, and the funds raised in the Placement will help Seahawk move forward with the exploration of its Quebec properties."

The shares sold in the private placement are subject to a hold period which expires on December 15, 2020. A 6% finder's fee payable in cash was paid in respect of certain of the places who participated in the placement. The gross proceeds from the sale of units will be used for mineral exploration expenses in the Province of Quebec, and for general working capital purposes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Giovanni Gasbarro

CEO and Director

For more information please contact Seahawk Ventures Inc. - seahawkventuresinc.com

Mitchell E. Lavery, P. Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

