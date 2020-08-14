Canadian Silver Hunter Enters into Consulting Agreement

Toronto, August 14, 2020 - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with German Mining Networks GmBH (the "Consultant") with respect to the Consultant providing assistance with building investor connections and facilitating communications with investors and other related parties residing in Europe to the Company. Effective August 14, 2020, the Agreement has an initial term of 3 months, wherein the Consultant shall be granted 350,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of one year, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

For more information, please contact:

Jeffrey Hunter

President & CEO

(416) 707-4230

jhunter@cshi.ca

