Blackrock Files Technical Report on Silver Cloud Property

Vancouver, August 14, 2020 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQB: BKRRF) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report titled, "Technical Report on the Silver Cloud Property, Elko County, Nevada, USA" (the "Technical Report") with an effective date of July 29, 2020. The Technical Report was independently completed for the Company by Nancy J. Wolverson, CPG, Consulting Geologist, of Reno, Nevada, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Technical Report is available under Blackrock's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.blackrockgold.ca

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio consisting of low-sulfidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada, and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

