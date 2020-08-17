Gold Lion Submits Permit Application For Phase I Trenching and Drilling on Robber Gulch

Vancouver, August 17, 2020 - Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:GL) (CNSX:GL.CN) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) is pleased to announce it has filed a notice level application to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for 5 drill sites and 2500 feet of trenching on its Robber Gulch oxide gold Property ("Robber Gulch" or the "Property") located near Burley, Idaho. The permits are expected to be received within 10 business days based on the simple permitting process associated with BLM land in the state of Idaho. Upon receipt of permits, the Company plans to immediately begin trenching, followed by approximately 4000 feet of RC drilling, focused on the highest priority targets identified.

Qualified Person

Agnes Koffyberg, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including the South Orogrande, Erikson Ridge, Robber Gulch, Cuteye and the Fairview Properties located in Idaho and British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

