American Pacific Mining Commences Trading on OTCQB®

VANCOUVER, Aug. 17, 2020 - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCQB: USGDF) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, effective August 17, 2020, it will graduate from the OTC Pink Sheets (“OTCPK”) and commence trading on the OTCQB? under the symbol, “USGDF”. The Company has chosen to trade on this US marketplace to provide current and future US-based investors with greater access, ease of trading, home country disclosure, current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.



“Graduating to the OTCQB venture stage market place is an important milestone for American Pacific,” said Warwick Smith, CEO of the Company. “Since April 11, 2018, the Company has been trading on the OTCPK. Qualifying for OTCQB? is a natural step for the Company as our flagship project is located in Montana and two additional projects are located in Nevada. It also demonstrates our commitment to increasing our investor base while providing our current and future U.S. investors convenient access to the same ease of trading, timely news and information enjoyed by investors in Canada.”

The Company appointed Burns, Figa and Will, Attorneys, to provide guidance with respect to its eligibility to meet the requirements of the OTCQB and to advise the Company on its responsibilities for complying with its U.S. disclosure obligations under the Securities Act of 1934 and Rule 12g3-2 promulgated thereunder in connection with the OTCQB listing and the OTCQB standards for international companies.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. The Madison Mine in Montana under joint venture with Rio Tinto is our flagship asset. The Gooseberry Gold/Silver Project and the Tuscarora Gold Project are two high-grade, precious metal projects located in key mining districts of Nevada USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

