Q-Gold Appoints Dr. Andreas Rompel As New Vice-President of Exploration

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 - Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR) (“Q-Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Andreas Rompel as its new Vice President of Exploration.



“As Q-Gold develops work plans for its Mine Centre properties Dr. Rompel’s global exploration experience will be invaluable,” commented Q-Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Evan Veryard. “Of particular note is his experience in the silver-rich altiplano region of Peru, where his experience will help Q-Gold quickly and efficiently develop the Surupana property once we receive final approval and unlock shareholder value.”

About Dr. Andreas Rompel

Andy has over 30 years of exploration and mining experience in a wide range of roles. Dr. Rompel has worked in a variety of commodities, including precious metals and base metals as well as coking coal and cobalt.

For more than a decade, Andy evaluated capital projects within Anglo American and was on the board of Spectrem (an Anglo-American Company) as Technical Director. Previously, Dr. Rompel worked in Peru where he was the Corporate Manager of Business Development, responsible for the evaluation and acquisition of mining projects in North and South America.

“It’s an excellent time to be a precious metals explorer – I’m very excited to join the Q-Gold team,” commented Andy Rompel, VP Exploration of Q-Gold. “Our properties in Mine Centre as well as the Surupana property both have tremendous potential. As historical mining camps with varying degrees of development, we know where to look and can develop effective work plans to generate meaningful exploration results in the near-term.”

Dr. Rompel is filling a vacant role as VP Exploration of Q-Gold.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold is a publicly traded Canada-based mineral exploration company currently exploring for precious metals on its Ontario and, upon receipt of TSXV approval, its Peruvian mineral claims.

For further information, contact:

Evan Veryard

Chief Executive Officer

+1 416 571 9037

evan.veryard@qgoldresources.com

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding the Company’s work plans, receipt of final TSX Venture Exchange approval with respect to the Surupana Property and beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the company cautions that the completion of the proposed acquisitions cannot be predicted with certainty, and that there can be no assurance at this time that the proposed acquisitions will be completed in the manner noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, as well as other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.