Ares Strategic Mining Announces OTC Listing and Market Ticker Symbol

- Ares approved to begin trading stock in the US.

- US opens up Ares to hundreds of millions of potential investors.

- Company will use electronic settlements of share transfers in the US.

Vancouver, August 17th, 2020 - - Ares Strategic Mining Ltd. ("Ares" or the "Company") (TSXV:ARS) (OTC:ARESMF) (FRA N8I1), is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced trading as "ARESMF" on all applicable OTC marketplaces. Additionally, Ares is in the process of applying for eligibility of book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC Eligibility"), with the objective of facilitating electronic settlement of share transfers in the United States. DTC Eligibility will assist with broadening the Company's potential investor base, as well as improving settlement expediency for current and future shareholders.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of securities of publicly traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered DTC eligible. Ares shall provide confirmation when DTC eligibility has been granted for its common shares.

James Walker, CEO of Ares, said, "Concurrent with the Company's expansion, Ares is increasing its access to more investors and larger markets. The Company is building the only fluorspar mine in the US, a unique operation which US shareholders will have the opportunity to benefit from. With the addition of the OTC listing, Ares stock will be available in Canada, Germany, and the US, providing the greater reach the Company believes is commensurate with its expansion and production plans."

Raul Sanabria, P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. Mr. Sanabria is not independent to the Company as he is a Director and shareholder.

Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project - Delta, Utah

- 100% owned - 1,447 acres - 67 Claims

- Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City.

- Fully Permitted - including mining permits.

- NI 43-101 Technical Report identified extensive high-grade fluorspar with low levels of impurities.

- Mining plan approved by BLM1

First approved by Rex Rowley - Area Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 24th August 1992.

Renewed by Paul B. Baker - Minerals Program Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 12th December 2016.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

ARES STRATEGIC MINING LTD.

James Walker

Chief Executive Officer and President

For further information, please contact Mark Bolin by phone at 604-781-0535 or by email at mbolin@aresmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

1

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.