Carlyle Forms Advisory Board and Appoints Two Strategic Partners as First Members

Vancouver, August 17, 2020 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZA) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has formed an Advisory Board and has named accomplished mining sector professionals Jason Jessup and Justin Blanchet as its initial members.

Morgan Good, Chief Executive Officer of Carlyle, commented: "We are very excited and extremely fortunate to have the likes of Mr. Jessup and Mr. Blanchet on our newly formed Advisory Board. Both businessmen come with deep understanding and knowledge of the mining sector on two contrasting wavelengths, lending excellent talent to our quickly growing team. We are flattered to have their support and Carlyle will no doubt benefit from each of their ideas, contacts and experience."

Mr. Jason Jessup has 23 years of experience in the mining industry, the majority committed to mining operations management, corporate development and project evaluation. Currently he is a Founder and President of Mine Management Partners Ltd., Chief Executive Officer of Magna Mining Corp., President of Ready Set Gold Corp., as well as Strategic Advisor to ELY Gold Royalties. Mr. Jessup was formerly with FNX Mining, Sandstorm Gold, Bridgeport Ventures, and INCO. Mr. Jessup's technical expertise and resource network will compliment Carlyle as the Company expands its asset base and deploys exploration strategies.

Mr. Justin Blanchet is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (Chartered Accountant legacy designation) and a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (Washington and Illinois) and has over 15 years of experience in the mining industry in various roles. Mr. Blanchet is currently the Chief Financial Officer of a producing mining company with a market capitalization in excess of 1 billion dollars and annual revenue in excess of US$100 million. Mr. Blanchet has acquired considerable experience in the areas of financial reporting, regulatory compliance, treasury, and audit for both Canadian and U.S public listed companies. Mr. Blanchet also has international experience working on projects through the world and is well versed in the requirements of complex regulatory environments and the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cecilia Gold Project located in the State of Sonora, Mexico, as well as an option to earn a 100% interest in the promising Sunset property located in the Vancouver Mining Division near Pemberton, BC. Carlyle is based in Vancouver, BC, and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CCC".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Carlyle Commodities Corp.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Morgan Good, CEO and Director

T: 604-715-4751

E: morgan@carlylecommodities.com

W: www.carlylecommodities.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61910