Ridgeline Minerals Corp. Begins Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Vancouver, August 17, 2020 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") today at market open under the symbol "RDG". This follows the closing of the Company's oversubscribed and upsized $5 million initial public offering ("IPO") as announced on August 13, 2020.Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President and CEO commented, "On behalf of Ridgeline, I would like to thank our existing and new shareholders for their support throughout this successful IPO process. We look forward to starting this pivotal chapter of Ridgeline's growth as a listed company and owe a huge debt of gratitude to our shareholders, employees, local community, and advisors for enabling Ridgeline to reach this important milestone. We are now well funded to execute our planned 2020 drill programs at our Selena, Carlin-East, and Swift projects located on the prolific Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Gold Trends."Watch this video to learn more about Ridgeline.

Ridgeline controls three 100% owned and highly prospective gold exploration projects - Selena, Swift and Carlin-East, totaling 116 square kilometers on the Carlin and Battle Mountain-Eureka trends in Nevada (Figure 1.0). The Company's exploration team has been credited with several multi-million-ounce gold discoveries in Nevada. Ridgeline boasts a unique industry-leading drill services contract and is well funded for its budgeted 5,500 meter drill program across all three projects in 2020.



Figure 1.0: Location of Ridgeline's Nevada projects on the Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1.0, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/61885_3348493024be89d3_002full.jpg





Selena Project



Selena is located in White Pine County, Nevada (NV), approximately 64 kilometers (km) north of the town of Ely, NV and 12 km southeast of the Kinross Gold owned and operated Bald Mountain Mine. The 100% owned project comprises 26 km² of highly prospective ground that has seen limited exploration activity over the past twenty years. The team has identified the Chinchilla and Juniper target areas to be tested in 2020 with positive Phase I trench and drilling results at the Chinchilla target suggesting the potential to discover oxide gold-silver mineralization (Carlin-Type) under shallow cover (Figure 2.0). Phase II drilling consisting of 1,000 meters commenced in August 2020 and will focus on testing both targets at mineralized fault intersections within favourable Pilot and Guilmette formation host rocks. See the August 12, 2020 news release for further details.



Figure 2.0: Selena plan view map showing highlight Phase I surface exploration results at the Chinchilla and Juniper Targets



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2.0, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/61885_3348493024be89d3_003full.jpg