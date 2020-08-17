Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, Aug. 17, 2020 - Los Andes Copper Ltd. ("Los Andes", or the "Company", TSX Venture Exchange: LA) is pleased to announce its intention to proceed with a share consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of its issued and outstanding common shares (“Common Shares”) on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 27,165,813 post-consolidation Common Shares.



Pursuant to the articles of the Company, the Board of Directors (“Board”) of the Company has approved the Consolidation by way of Board resolutions. The Board believes the Consolidation will enable Los Andes to gain increased interest from investors and therefore broaden the Company’s investor base.

The Consolidation remains subject to receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company name will not be changed in conjunction with the Consolidation.

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper-molybdenum porphyry project in Chile (the “Project”). The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile's most prolific copper belt, into production.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

