Rock Tech Appoints Dr. Jingyuan Liu and Prof. Wolfgang Voigt as Technical Advisors

Vancouver, August 17, 2020 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV:RCK) (Frankfurt:RJIB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jingyuan Liu and Prof. Wolfgang Voigt as Technical Advisors for the development and execution of its downstream lithium conversion strategy.

Rock Tech is developing its Georgia Lake lithium project and intends to build its own downstream processing plant in order to become a reliable, sustainable, fully-integrated lithium hydroxide producer for the Western car industry. The Company has, via the appointments of two high-caliber lithium processing specialists, strengthened its team with respect to the production of lithium hydroxide, a precursor for lithium-ion batteries which are used predominantly in the electric vehicle industry

Mr. Liu is a world leading mining and processing engineer who has overseen the planning, construction and operation of downstream lithium plants and consulted to various high-profile lithium projects around the world. He holds a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Newcastle, Australia. Mr. Liu is currently Principal of Process Engineering at Wave International, a renowned Australian resource consultancy and engineering firm with a key focus on lithium projects and further acts as General Manager, Operations for Altech Chemicals Ltd. (ASX:ATC).

Mr. Voigt is Professor Emeritus in Inorganic Chemistry at the Technische Universitat Freiberg, Germany. His research focus for the last 20 years has mainly centered around salt chemistry, particularly lithium chemicals. He has previously been engaged in several brine and hard rock lithium projects around the globe and combines technical knowledge of proven processes with innovative technological concepts for more efficient spodumene conversion.

"Individuals with such a wealth of chemical knowledge in the lithium space, as well as practical experience in building and operating lithium chemical plants, are extremely rare and we are very excited that we were able to attract Wolfgang and Jingyuan as technical advisors," said Simon Bodensteiner, Chief Executive Officer of Rock Tech. "Our advisory team, which we intend to bolster with further experts in the coming months, will play an important role in supporting Rock Tech's management through upcoming study work and project execution. We are very much looking forward to working together with them."

