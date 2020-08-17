Bam Bam Announces Joel Warawa to Join Board of Directors

Vancouver, August 17, 2020 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC PINK: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Joel Warawa has consented to join the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Warawa will serve as a non-executive, independent member of the Bam Bam Board and member of the Audit Committee, effective immediately.

Mr. Warawa has over twenty years of experience in public and private businesses as a financial and marketing consultant including business development, negotiations, mergers and acquisitions, and increasing brand awareness in a broad spectrum of markets including commodities, automotive dealerships, and the mining sector. He previously worked with the largest auto group in Canada at the dealership level including Audi, BMW, Infiniti, and Mercedes-Benz assisting in productivity and efficiency. He has also experience running businesses and has been the owner operator of multiple small businesses throughout Canada and has seen tremendous success with them throughout the years.

Mr. Warawa has an extensive network of contacts within the financial community including brokers, fund managers, industry analysts and clients that will assist him in raising capital for any future financings.

"I am very excited for the future of the mining sector and I see an incredible upside for any well positioned companies with a proven deposit," stated Mr. Warawa. "With the future of copper, gold and silver being a focus of the Company, I believe that with a great outlook on the Majuba Hill property, the Company has a bright future."

Bam Bam also announces the resignation of Philip Kwong as a Director of the Company. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Kwong for his services and for his invaluable contribution to the Company. The Company wishes him the best in his future undertakings.

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC PINK: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. With its flagship project being Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

