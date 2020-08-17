Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver, August 17, 2020 - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:HPY) (OTC:HPYCF) (the "Company" or "Happy Creek") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results from the Annual General Meeting held on Friday, August 14, 2020 (the "Meeting").

A total of 72,202,352 common shares of the 105,239,212 common shares outstanding at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 68.61% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the record date.

Election of Directors

Each of the following nominees set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated July 17, 2020 was elected as a Director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld David E. Blann 79.91 20.09 Walter Segsworth 79.94 20.06 Michael Cathro 79.96 20.04 Rodger Gray 79.94 20.06

At the Meeting the shareholders also approved the reappointment of De Visser Gray, LLP as the auditors of the Company, 94.72% For and 5.28% Withheld and authorized the Company's board of Directors to fix the auditors remuneration. The shareholders also ratified and approved the Company's 10% rolling Stock Option Plan 84.52% FOR and 15.48% Withheld.

After the Meeting the following Officers were appointed:

Walter Segsworth - Executive Chair

David Blann - President and Chief Executive Officer

Richard Lee - Chief Financial Officer

Kathy Love - Corporate Secretary

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to thank the Company's shareholders for showing the dissidents their resounding support for the current Board.

Executive Chair, Walter Segsworth stated, "I am very pleased that the Company had a record number of eligible shares voted, which is a clear message that the shareholders support the Company's knowledgeable and experienced Board members. The Board will continue to ensure that the best interests of all of the shareholders of Happy Creek are considered and will maximize the Company's value through a focused drilling and field work program at the Company's Highland Valley and Fox properties".

The Company appreciates and acknowledges the services provided by Laurel Hill Advisory Group, Computershare and InComm Conferencing.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Blann, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (604) 662-8310

Email: dblann@happycreekminerals.com

Walter Segsworth, Executive Chair

Email: wsegsworth@happycreekminerals.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Melanie Barbeau: mbarbeau@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

