Gold Terra Commences Drilling Program Today on the High-Grade Crestaurum Deposit in Yellowknife, NWT

VANCOUVER, August 17, 2020 - Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT) (Frankfurt:TX0) (OTC PINK:TRXXF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of a 10,000 metre drilling program testing high-grade gold targets at its wholly owned Yellowknife City Gold project ("YCG") in the Northwest Territories.

Highlights:

Mobilization to site completed with one diamond drill turning

Upcoming drill program targeting high-grade Crestaurum deposit

Additional drilling planned targeting the Campbell Shear regional structure

Commencing drilling with a strong cash position following an equity raise of $7.1 million

COVID-19 protocols in place for drilling program

David Suda, President and CEO, stated, "The company is well funded and we are very excited to start drilling on the Crestaurum high-grade gold deposit, which has considerable potential for expansion along strike and at depth. Following Crestaurum, our drilling activities will focus on testing multiple new high-grade targets along the prolific Campbell Shear structure."

This first phase of drilling, consisting of seven holes totaling 3,700 metres, will cover a strike length of approximately 1 kilometre to test the depth extension of the Crestaurum deposit to 400 metres below surface, approximately 200 metres below the current resource limit, and to test the Daigle fault offset which displaces the deposit to the south (Link to long section). Following the first phase of drilling, the Company is planning to test the Crestaurum deposit deeper between 400 and 600 metres (Refer to news release dated July 21, 2020).

Gold Terra has received a Mineral Incentive Program ("MIP") grant of $86,000 from the Government of the Northwest Territories for exploration work on its YCG project. The proposed work program totaling $240,000 will mainly include ground geophysical surveys (Induced Polarisation) to cover the extension of the Campbell Shear zone onto the North Belt of the YCG property, immediately north of the Giant mine.

The Company is also planning to drill a number of targets on the high-grade Campbell Shear structure, which extends on the Company's property both north and south of the former Con and Giant mines, which have produced over 14 million ounces of gold (Refer to news release dated June 2, 2020).

Following the completion of the Crestaurum drilling program, the Company plans to update its mineral resource estimate for the YCG project at year-end. Currently, the project hosts a NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource estimate of 735,000 ounces of gold (12.8 million tonnes averaging 1.79 g/t Au) based on a gold price of US$1,300 per ounce (Refer to news release dated November 4, 2019).

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Joseph Campbell who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Gold Terra's Yellowknife City Gold Project

The YCG project encompasses 790 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

The YCG lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that host the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

