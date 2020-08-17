Geophysics Crew Completes Program on the Snowy Owl Gold Corp. Golden Eagle Property

Vancouver, August 17, 2020 - Snowy Owl Gold Corp. ("Snowy" or "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the First Phase of the exploration program on Snowy's wholly-owned Golden Eagle Property in the Urban-Barry district in Quebec, Canada. The program consisted of a high resolution airborne magnetic geophysical survey performed by Precision Geosurveys Inc. ("Precision").

The crew mobilized to site on July 23rd. The survey was conducted over the entire 8,867-acre claim area utilizing Precision's state-of-the-art triaxial magnetic gradient system.

The data obtained from the survey will be used to assist the technical team in interpreting the underlying geology, to map structures and magnetic anomalies, and is to be integrated with existing data sets to aid in identifying targets for the next phase of exploration.

