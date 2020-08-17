Frontline Announces High Grade Gold Samples, and Extension of the X656 Shear Zone at its Crooked Pine Lake Property

Toronto, August 17, 2020 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) ("Frontline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high grade gold assay results from its Crooked Pine Lake Property (the "Property") located 35 km east of Atikokan, Ontario. Highlights include grab samples of 19.2 g/t Au and 6.26 g/t Au from a silicified and pyrite bearing shear zone. The most recent results extend the X656 Zone an additional 100m to the southwest from the July sampling program (see press release July 14, 2020). Anomalous gold samples were also recorded in similar bearing rocks 2.2km to the northeast.

The recent sampling consisting of 20 grab samples returned the presence of highly anomalous gold from 15 ppb Au to 19.2 gpt Au (see Table 1). Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Sample Number Au g/t S01PM15 6.260 S02PM16 1.130 S03PM16 0.090 S04PM16 1.530 S06PM16 1.850 S08PM16 2.040 S09PM19 1.030 S10PM19 0.103 S11PM19 0.387 S12PM19 0.392 S15PM21 0.966 S16PM21 0.050 S17PM09.1 1.050 S18PM15 19.200 S19PM15 0.575 S20PMSH 0.131 S21PM25 0.433 MS01PM05 0.030 MS02PM05 0.015 MS03PM08 0.044

Table 1. Assay results of the July 2020 sampling program.

The July 2020 sampling program was extremely successful in not only delineating the X656 Zone further along strike, but also confirming possible width of the gold-bearing shear zone. Grab sampling across the strike of the zone where exposed has indicated an apparent width of 11.6m thus far.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Sampling locations along the X656 Shear Zone on the Crooked Pine Lake Property.

The X656 Zone lies along a northeast trending shear which splays from the Quetico Fault. Mineralization of this nature is increasingly being outlined following the Traxxin Resources Bedivere Gold Discovery where sampling recorded values of 1280 g/t Au. Traxxin Resources won the 2017 Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association Award for this important discovery. Historical exploration on the Crooked Pine Lake Property has been very limited to date and confined to the southern portions of the property along the Quetico Fault. There are no recorded assessment reports along the X656 Zone.

Crooked Pine Gold Project Highlights

The Company's Crooked Pine Gold Project, located in Northwestern Ontario within the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, consists of 3,858 hectares. The claims are road accessible via Trans Canada Highway 11 with excellent nearby infrastructure including rail and hydro power.

(Figure 2)



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Regional location of the Crooked Pine Lake Property.

The apparent new gold-bearing structure is hosted within the Marmion Batholith and lies on a northeast structural splay similar to that of the 4.5 million ounce Hammond Reef Deposit owned by Agnico-Eagle (https://www.agnicoeagle.com/English/exploration/exploration-projects/Hammond-Reef/default.aspx.)

Based on a summary of the known mineral occurrences in the eastern Crooked Pine Lake area (OGS OFR 6172) gold is primarily associated with quartz veins and minor sulphide minerals in sheared composite tonalite, gabbro and intermediate volcanic rocks. The one reference to the X656 gold occurrence is based on a 1929 Ontario Department of Mines geology map. A caved-in 9m deep shaft is the only visible historical remains. The X656 gold-bearing shear zone on the Crooked Pine Lake Property contains similarities to other documented gold occurrences within the Marmion Batholith in above reference.

"We continue to report impressive gold assay samples from the X656 Shear Zone. The most recent sampling is now providing a sense of significant width and strike length along a gold-bearing structure that has recorded no previous assay results. We look forward to undertaking more detailed mapping of the gold-bearing structure in the near future with the hope of extending this mineralized zone both to the northeast and southwest," said Frontline's President and CEO Walter Henry.

Field Program

The Company will be initiating the compilation and reinterpretation of all available historic data and reports on the project and is proceeding to develop exploration targets for a September field program. Lastly the Company is currently working toward finalizing its application for a work permit on the Crooked Pine Lake Property.

"We will be providing more detailed information on the Company developing an enhanced work program for September 2020 on the Crooked Pine Lake Property in the near future." said Walter Henry CEO and President of Frontline.

QA/QC Protocol

Rock grab samples were collected and secured with zip ties and remained in the samplers custody until personally delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Thunder Bay, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses. Primary analytical methods by Actlabs for Au was 1A2, a 30g Fire Assay with an AA finish. Over-limits for Au beyond 5,000 ppb where then analyzed using method 1A3, a lead fusion fire assay method with a gravimetric finish. Actlabs practices stringent Quality Control Protocols. An in-house insertion of 8 standards, 3 pulp duplicates and 4 blanks were recorded in this batch of 20 samples. There were no QA/QC failures in the above analyses. Actlabs is an ISO 17025 accredited analytical laboratory facility.

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

Frontline continues to actively seek projects, and additional investor/partner(s) in order to continue to build upon its properties and net smelter return royalties.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the optioned gold projects in Red Lake area of Ontario, Cameron Lake Gold Project (Ontario), Abbie Lake (Ontario), the Portage River Gold Project in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Confederation Lake Project which is approx. 60 kms east of the Red Area and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents. In addition, Frontline has a large NSR package on four separate gold property groups in Red Lake, which are currently under option to the Pacton Gold.

Further information about the Company is available on the Company's website, www.frontlinegold.com

Walter Henry, President & CEO
Frontline Gold Corp.
Contact: Walter Henry
Phone: (416) 861-9090
Email: info@frontlinegold.com
Website: www.frontlinegold.com
Frontline Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FGC)

