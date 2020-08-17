Minco Capital Provides Corporate Updates

TSXV: MMM

OTCQB: MGHCF

FSE: MI5

VANCOUVER, Aug. 17, 2020 - Minco Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Capital") (TSXV: MMM) (OTCQB: MGHCF) (FSE: MI5) reports that the Company has engaged Durose Asset Management Inc. ("DAMI") as its financial advisor to manage its gold and other precious metals investment portfolio. DAMI is a fund manager, portfolio manager and an exempt market dealer registered in the Province of Ontario, Canada. The founder of DAMI, Mr. Michael Durose, was a senior mining analyst and advisor to investment funds principally with Morgan Stanley, UBS Canada, Nesbitt Burns (now BMO Capital Markets), and Scotia Capital. Mr. Durose has visited and analyzed gold mines and gold mining companies throughout the world and has developed a strong industry network. Mr. Durose was an independent director of the Company during the last three years. In connection with DAMI's role as a financial advisor to the Company, Mr. Durose recently stepped down as a Director to avoid any conflict of interests.

"We are pleased to engage DAMI as our financial advisor to manage our precious metals portfolio. Michael has strong expertise and networks in the global mining markets, particularly in gold investments," commented Dr. Ken Cai, Chairman and CEO of Minco Capital. "Michael will work closely with the Minco Capital team to build up a solid investment portfolio in precious metals with the goal of creating exceptional value for our shareholders."

Minco Capital currently has approximately $11,000,000 in cash and investment holdings and the Company doesn't have any debt. The Company has purchased and cancelled 2,676,500 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid Program. With 48,056,881 issued and outstanding shares, the Net Asset Value of the Company is approximately $0.23 per share.

Minco Capital is a diversified investment issuer focused on mineral resources, particularly gold and other precious metals. Besides cash and other investment holdings, the Company holds 11 million shares of Minco Silver Corporation ("Minco Silver"), representing approximately 18% of Minco Silver's issued and outstanding share capital.

For more information on Minco Capital, please visit the website at www.mincocapitalcorp.com, or contact Jennifer Trevitt at (604)-688-8002 or pr@mincomining.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Ken Cai

Chairman and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Minco Capital Corp.