Menü Artikel
Suche
 

INV Metals Reports Passing of Director Mr. James Clucas

00:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 - INV Metals ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX: INV) provides an update on corporate matters. INV Metals holds a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver property (“Loma Larga” or “Project”), located in Ecuador.

Ms. Candace MacGibbon, CEO, stated, “It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Mr. James (Jim) Clucas, co-founder and director of INV Metals. Jim was passionate about the mining industry and held directorships in many junior mining companies pursuing his love of the business. Mr. Clucas was CFO of Inco Ltd.'s Canadian operations until 1984 and was involved in the development of several mineral deposits, including the Snow Lake Mine, Montana Tunnels and the Fenix Project. The Board of Directors would like to extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Mr. Terry MacGibbon, Chairman and co-founder, added, “Jim and I have been dear friends since the 1980’s, when we both worked for Inco in Sudbury. We have worked together on many mining projects since then and were co-founders of INV Metals over 15 years ago with a vision to develop nickel laterites. Supported by Jim’s leadership, INV Metals has since evolved into a gold exploration and development company with the acquisition of the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver project in 2012. All that knew Jim and his enthusiasm, optimism and passion for the mining business, will greatly miss him; especially the INV team who has enjoyed and benefited from Jim’s mentorship and unwavering support for the development of Loma Larga.”

About INVTM Metals

INVTM Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INVTM Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold exploration and development property in Ecuador, and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina exploration projects.

For further information, please contact:

Candace MacGibbon
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (416) 703-8416
E-mail: cmacgibbon@invmetals.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

INV Metals Inc.

INV Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A116D3
CA46123C2076
www.invmetals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap