Passing of Director James Clucas

VANCOUVER, August 17, 2020 - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV:CASA)(OTC PINK:CASXF)(Frankfurt:0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa") announces the passing of its Director Jim (James) Clucas on Friday, August 14. Jim joined the Board of Casa in January of this year.

Farshad Shirvani, CEO and President, states: Jim was a valued member of our Board who added a welcome perspective by sharing the knowledge and experience gained from a long career in Canadian and international mining and mineral exploration. Although he was instrumental in shaping the development and operation of several important mines, he never sought credit or recognition for his accomplishments. Jim, in the 1980s, was the CFO of Inco Limited's Canadian operations and later contributed to the Snow Lake mine of High River Gold Mines, Montana Tunnels of Pegasus and Hudbay Minerals' Fenix Project. He was a co-founder of INV Metals and recently retired as Executive Chairman and President of Search Minerals Inc., both TSX companies.

Jim Clucas will be remembered as a gentleman who, with good humour and sincerity, graciously shared the skills and experience gained from a lifetime in our Industry. We extend our condolences to his family.

