Eclipse Announces Phase II Drill Program at Hercules Gold Project, Nevada

Vancouver, August 18, 2020 - Eclipse Gold Mining Corp. (TSXV: EGLD) (OTC Pink: EGLPF) ("Eclipse" or "the Company") is pleased to report it will commence the next phase of drilling at its Hercules Gold Project in Nevada's Walker Lane trend.

The Company has secured a drill rig and begun mobilization for its Phase Two drill program. Drilling will commence next week and is planned to include up to 18 reverse circulation holes, totalling approximately 6,750 metres.

Drilling will test:

Potential extensions of known gold mineralization to the east of Cliffs

The newly defined Hercules Structural Zone that runs north-south through the Northeast and Hercules targets

Geophysical targets generated by the Company's recent IP geophysical program between the Cliffs and Hercules targets







Figure 1: Overview plan map showing location of 2020 Phase 2 RC drilling (white traces) relative to exploration targets, previous drilling, key IP geophysical survey interpreted structures, and 100-150 m resistivity depth slice. (click to enlarge)



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6892/61966_435145d644cc8887_001full.jpg

Dr. Warwick Board, Vice President of Exploration for the Company commented, "With our new geophysical data refining the geological model of the Hercules Gold system we are excited to begin this phase of drilling, testing high priority targets on the property. The new data indicates that the Hercules system may be a large-scale epithermal gold system where only the outer edges have been tested by drilling to date."

Eclipse is the first to aggregate data and look at Hercules through a district-scale lens using a systematic, science-focused approach. The Company has created an 85-square-kilometres, district-scale land package, through claim-staking and ownership consolidation, that is known to host a low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver system of undefined size.

Recent drilling has highlighted the strength and continuity of the mineralized system at Hercules, intersecting broad intervals of near-surface oxide gold-silver mineralization in all target areas tested to date, some greater than 50 metres. Results from a recent ground IP survey identified a new "Hercules Structural Zone," a potential feeder structure, that extends more than 2,000 metres along strike, and remains open for expansion. Of note, Phase One drilling has shown an apparent increase in thickness and grade of mineralization of the low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver system to the south, indicating the property-wide system could be larger than previously imagined.

This Phase II program may be further refined based on the results of the Helicopter based EM survey that is currently being completed, as further described in the Company's news release dated August 4th, 2020.

Property Acquisition

The Company is pleased to report it has purchased two patented claims within the Hercules land package. The acquisition further consolidates ownership of this prospective district and will allow for more effective exploration in the Sirens target area, where historic drill hole BR0806 returned 38 metres of 0.64 g/t gold and ended in mineralization.





Figure 2: Hercules Property Map showing the newly defined Sirens target area.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6892/61966_Figure%202normal.jpg

Departures Capital

Eclipse has engaged Departures Capital for a three-month contract to create a cross platform social media and video marketing program. Total contract value is US$30,000 with approximately 30% allocated to digital advertising.

About Eclipse Gold Mining

Eclipse Gold Mining is exploring the district-scale Hercules gold property within Nevada's Walker Lane trend. The Hercules property is located only a one-hour drive from Reno and appears to have all the characteristics of a large, low-sulphidation epithermal gold system. The Company brings together a team with collective funding of over $2 billion in both strong and weak markets, and a track record of at least nine successful buyouts/exits.

Qualified Person

Dr. Warwick Board, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Eclipse Gold Mining Corp., and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

