Jupiter Gold Advances Another Gold Project: Alta Floresta in Center-west Brazil

Belo Horizonte, August 18, 2020 - Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) ("Jupiter Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has concluded an initial phase of geological studies of its Alta Floresta Gold Project located in the state of Mato Grosso in center-west Brazil. This project is 100% owned by Jupiter Gold and encompasses 3 mineral rights for gold with total surface area of approximately 24,395 acres. Two of the areas shows intense tracks with prior artisanal and superficial gold mining activities associated with robust production of gold. They also displayed similarities of their geophysical signatures with known nearby gold deposits. The third area shows strong potential for gold, copper and manganese according to the technical team that visited and studied the area; Anglo American has recently announced a large copper project nearby.

Areli Nogueira, a senior geologist with the Company, commented: "Our Alta Floresta Gold Project is showing indications of being a potentially promising location for gold. One of our areas is next to a producing gold mine and with the studies just completed, we have now identified several high potential targets in our areas."

The aforementioned mineral rights are geologically located in the mining district known as "Província Aurífera Alta Floresta" or Alta Floresta Auriferous Province. This region shows occurrence of gold deposits of both epithermal gold and porphyry types, as well as deposits with widespread gold mineralization in stockworks sheeted veins and sulfide granites.

Jupiter Gold's next phase of work in its Alta Floresta Gold Project will include detailed geochemical sampling via auger drilling and/or trenching in several high prospect targets, as well as further geophysical studies given that the project area is extensive.

Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) has 100% ownership in several gold projects in development and exploration in Brazil. In particular, Jupiter Gold owns 100% of both the Alpha Gold Project, with over 28,000 acres of mineral rights for gold is in the state of Minas Gerais, and the Alta Floresta Gold Project, with over 24,000 acres of mineral rights for gold in the state of Mato Grosso. Both of these projects are currently under geological exploration by the Company. More information on Jupiter Gold is available at www.jupitergoldcorp.com. Follow it on Twitter: @JupiterGoldCorp

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Jupiter Gold Corp.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Jupiter Gold Corp.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that its projects, as of now, do not have measured "reserves" as such term is specifically defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

