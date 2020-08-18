Pacific Ridge Closes First Tranche of Flow Through Financing

Vancouver, August 18, 2020 - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") has closed the first tranche of its previously announced flow-through private placement by issuing 2,569,999 units at a price of $0.075 per unit ("FT Unit") for gross proceeds of $192,750. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company that qualifies as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of $0.12 for a period of 18 months, subject to the following acceleration provision: if at any time after 4 months from the date of issue of the warrants the closing market price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than $0.35 per share for 20 consecutive trading days (the "Triggering Event"), the Company may, within 5 days of the Triggering Event, accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving notice thereof to the holders of the warrants, by way of press release, in which event the warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given.

Securities issued in this first tranche of the private placement include a legend restricting trading of the securities until December 15, 2020. Finder's fees of 6% cash and 6% finder's warrants are payable on a portion of the private placement. The private placement and payment of finder's fees are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Net proceeds from the private placement will be used for carrying out surface exploration programs at its Kliyul and Redton Au-Cu porphyry prospects in central British Columbia.

About Pacific Ridge

Pacific Ridge is a well-financed junior exploration company that has assembled a portfolio of highly prospective gold and base metal projects located in the Yukon and British Columbia, where its board and management team have a track record of success. Its holdings include the new Kliyul and Redton copper-gold porphyry projects in north-central British Columbia, the Mariposa, Eureka Dome and Gold Cap gold exploration projects in the Klondike-White Gold District, Fyre Lake Cu-Au-Co massive sulphide deposit in the Finlayson District and the Spius Cu-Mo porphyry prospect in southern British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Gerald G. Carlson"

Gerald G. Carlson

President & CEO

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

For further information, contact:

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

Gerald G. Carlson

President & CEO

Tel: (604) 687-4951

www.pacificridgeexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling and other activities and events or developments that Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("Pacific Ridge") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the exercise of the options and future exploration plans and expenditures. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, that one of the options will be exercised, the ability of Pacific Ridge and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





This news release is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61983