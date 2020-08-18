Ridgeline Minerals Corp. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 - Chad Peters, President and CEO, Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RDG), joined his team and Arne Gulstene, Head of Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.



Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold explorer with a proven management team and a 116 km² exploration portfolio across three projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain – Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.ridgelineminerals.com.

Follow Ridgeline Minerals on social media at:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RidgelineNV

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ridgeline-minerals/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiFM-fxadZHDJoLpoRXpFqQ/featured

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited