Garibaldi Reports On A Fatal Accident

VANCOUVER, Aug. 18, 2020 - Garibaldi Resources Corp. (TSXV: GGI) (the "Company" or "Garibaldi") is deeply sorrowed to report a single fatality resulting from a tragic aviation accident on August 17, 2020, at Nickel Mountain in northwest British Columbia.
Steve Regoci, President and CEO, commented: "No words can console the pain for bereaved family who have lost their loved one to this tragic event, or express the deep sadness of losing a friend and co-worker. On behalf of Garibaldi management and the entire exploration team of professionals and camp personnel, we offer our support, our prayers and our deepest sympathies to family members."
The Company is fully co-operating with authorities and investigators to determine the cause of this tragic incident.
About Garibaldi
Garibaldi Resources Corp. is an active Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions in Mexico and British Columbia.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!