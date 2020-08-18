Menü Artikel
Garibaldi Resources Corp. Reports On A Fatal Accident

18.08.2020  |  CNW
VANCOUVER, Aug. 18, 2020 - Garibaldi Resources Corp. (TSXV: GGI) (the "Company" or "Garibaldi") is deeply sorrowed to report a single fatality resulting from a tragic aviation accident on August 17, 2020, at Nickel Mountain in northwest British Columbia.

Steve Regoci, President and CEO, commented: "No words can console the pain for bereaved family who have lost their loved one to this tragic event, or express the deep sadness of losing a friend and co-worker. On behalf of Garibaldi management and the entire exploration team of professionals and camp personnel, we offer our support, our prayers and our deepest sympathies to family members."

The Company is fully co-operating with authorities and investigators to determine the cause of this tragic incident.

About Garibaldi

Garibaldi Resources Corp. is an active Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions in Mexico and British Columbia.

We seek safe harbor.

Garibaldi Resources Corp.

Per: "Steve Regoci"
Steve Regoci,
President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.<

SOURCE Garibaldi Resources Corp.

Mineninfo

Garibaldi Resources Corp.

Garibaldi Resources Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0H1JD
CA3660441054
www.garibaldiresources.com
Minenprofile
