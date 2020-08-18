Aurcana Announces Name Change and Continuation Into British Columbia

VANCOUVER, Aug. 18, 2020 - Aurcana Corp. ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to announce that effective at the open of trading on August 24, 2020 it will be changing its name to Aurcana Silver Corporation. Concurrently with the change of name, Aurcana will be continuing its incorporation into the Province of British Columbia. Aurcana’s trading symbol will be unchanged as AUN and the new CUSIP number is 051918803.



The change in name and the continuation were both previously approved by shareholders of Aurcana pursuant to special resolutions passed at an annual general and special meeting of Aurcana held on June 27, 2017. Common share certificates bearing the previous company name “Aurcana Corp.” continue to be valid in the settlement of trades in common shares. There is no consolidation or change in the share capital of the Company. Shareholders are not required to transfer existing share certificates into the new name.

ABOUT AURCANA CORPORATION

Aurcana Corp. owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine, in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project in Texas, US. The primary mineral resource at Shafter and Revenue-Virginius is silver. Both are fully permitted for production.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Aurcana Corp.

“Kevin Drover”

President & CEO

For further information, visit the website at www.aurcana.com or contact:

Aurcana Corp.

850 – 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

Phone: (604) 331-9333

Gary Lindsey, Corporate Communications

Phone: (720)-273-6224

Email: gary@strata-star.com

CAUTIONARY NOTES

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning, without limitation, statements relating to the Private Placement (including with respect to the timing of closing of the Private Placement). Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the receipt of regulatory or shareholder approvals, and risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company’s future operations. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.