Critical Materials Institute Hosts Advanced Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Webinar - August 19, 2020 @ 12:00PM MT

Presented by Zarko Meseldzija, CTO of American Manganese

SURREY, August 18, 2020 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Advanced Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Webinar Hosted by the Critical Materials Institute and presented by Zarko Meseldzija, CTO of American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese is partnered with the U.S. Department of Energy and Critical Materials Institute in a project to advance the economic recovery of lithium-ion battery materials from electric vehicles and other consumer goods.

American Manganese has developed the patented RecycLiCo™ process that offers a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials from battery manufacturing waste (pre-consumer) and end-of-life lithium-ion batteries (post-consumer). The process achieves up to 100% recovery and high purity of materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

This is a public webinar hosted on Aug 19, 2020 12:00 PM in Mountain Time (US and Canada)

