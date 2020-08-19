Rio Tinto: Update on refined copper guidance

Rio Tinto’s Kennecott mine in Utah has experienced delays to the restart of the smelter due to unexpected issues that appeared following planned maintenance. We are working closely with our customers to limit any disruptions and expect to have the smelter fully operational in two months. As a result, Rio Tinto group production guidance for refined copper in 2020 is now 135 to 175 kt (previously 165 to 205 kt).

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Rio Tinto’s Group Company Secretary.

