Silver Sands Unaware of Any Material Change

Vancouver, August 18, 2020 - At the request of IIROC, Silver Sands Resources Corp. (CSE: SAND) ("Silver Sands" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Silver Sands Resources Corp.

Silver Sands is a well-financed, Canadian-based company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The company has signed a definitive agreement with Mirasol Resources to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the 73,411-hectare Virginia silver project, its key asset. There is an indicated mineral resource of 11.9 million ounces of silver at 310 grams per tonne silver and an inferred resource of 3.1 million ounces of silver at 207 g/t Ag in 2016.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

