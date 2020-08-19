Copper Fox Commences Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Van Dyke Copper Project

Calgary, August 19, 2020 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) ('Copper Fox' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., is pleased to announce that it has engaged Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS") to update the 2015 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on its 100% owned Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery ("ISCR") project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District in Arizona.

Mr. Elmer Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "Updating of the 2015 PEA is essential to determine the effects of the positive changes in resource classification and the substantial increase in soluble copper content that was reported in the 2020 Updated Resource Estimate. The robust geological and updated copper recovery models combined with higher long term copper pricing are expected to have a significant impact on both project economics and mine life, indicating that the Van Dyke project continues to prove itself as a serious competitor in the ISCR sector in Arizona."

Rationale for the Updated PEA:

In May 2020, Copper Fox filed the "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Resource Estimate for the Van Dyke Copper Project", effective date January 9, 2020 with S. Bird, P.Eng. and R. Lane, P.Geo., as Qualified Persons. The key highlights of the report included a portion of the resource classification being upgraded from Inferred to Indicated, an increase in the soluble copper content by 50% and the projected soluble copper recovery to 90%. Tables 1 and 2 show the comparison and changes between the 2020 and the 2015 resource estimates for the Van Dyke project.

Table 1: 2020 Resource Estimate

Class KTonnes TCu (%) ASCu (%) CNCu (%) RecCu (%) Recovery (%) Soluble Cu (Mlbs) Total Cu (Mlbs) Indicated 97,637 0.33 0.23 0.04 0.24 90 517 717 Inferred 168,026 0.27 0.17 0.04 0.19 90 699 1,007

(%)=percent, TCu=total copper, Soluble Cu=estimated pounds of recoverable copper, Mlbs=million pounds

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Table-2: 2015 Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate within Potentially Economic Confining Shape

Zone Cut-off - TCu(%) KTonnes TCu (%) ASCu (%) ASCu/TCu Total Cu (Mlb) Oxide Cu (Mlb) Oxide 0.05 113,143 0.434 0.284 0.676 1,083 704 Mixed 0.05 69,918 0.167 0.060 0.403 245 93 Total 0.05 183,061 0.332 0.198 0.598 1,328 797

(%)=percent, TCu=total copper, Oxide Cu=estimated pounds of recoverable copper, Mlbs=million pounds

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Not only will the updated PEA take into consideration the positive results of the 2020 Updated Resource Estimate, it will also include the most up to date technical improvements for the ISCR process with the objective of reducing both the project's capital and operating costs. A Summary of the Base Case Economic Results for the 2015 Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Van Dyke Project based on 797 Mlbs of soluble copper content are shown below:

2015 PEA Highlights:

Van Dyke - Project Unit Base Case Life of Mine (LOM) years 11 Copper Cathode Sold Million lbs 456.9 Copper Price $US/lb 3.00 Gross Revenue $ 1,370,000,000 Royalties $ 31,500,000 Operating Costs (includes LOM sustaining costs) $ 619,800,000 LOM Direct Operating Cost ($/pound recovered copper) $/lb copper 0.60 All In Sustaining Cost ($/pound recovered copper) $/lb copper 1.44 Initial Capital Costs (includes 30% Contingency) $ 204,400,000 Taxes $ 110,900,000 NPV & IRR (Base Case)



Discount Rate % 8% Pre-Tax Net Free Cash Flow $US 453,100,000 Pre-Tax NPV $US 213,100,000 Pre-Tax IRR % 35.5% Payback Years 3.3 Post-Tax Net Free Cash Flow $US 342,200,000 Post-Tax NPV $US 149,500,000 Post-Tax IRR % 27.9% Payback years 3.9

The results of the 2015 PEA are preliminary in nature as they include an inferred mineral resource which is considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA forecasts will be realized or that any of the resources will ever be upgraded to reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

