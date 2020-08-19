Soma Gold Announces the Granting of Final Permits and the Commencement of Construction of the Balvina Cordero Portal

Vancouver, August 19, 2020 - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: PRSRF) (formerly Para Resources Inc.) (the "Company" or "Soma") announces that the Company has received the final permit needed to start the construction of the Balvina Cordero access portal. The work has commenced and is expected to proceed quickly with initial access to the target vein in late November 2020. The development program will begin to access levels 2 and 5 and will be fully completed by Q1 2021, although production of mineralized rock will be processed at the El Bagre mill starting in December 2020. The access portal is being built at an approximate cost of US $750,000.





Javier Cordova, Soma's President and CEO states, "This is an important step for our operations at the El Bagre mine, giving access to an additional 65,000 1 ounces of proven and probable reserves at a substantially higher grade than we are presently mining. The tons of mineralized rock mined at Cordero Balvina will complement and eventually supplant current tonnage being mined at the Mangos and La Ye portals. Total production at El Bagre in 2021 from all portals is expected to be 140,000 T at an average grade of 6 gpt."

Soma also announces that it produced and sold an additional 655.88 AuEq 2 ounces of doré last week at El Bagre for net proceeds of US $1.28 million.

1 Note: Technical Report on the El Bagre Underground Gold Operation and the Nechi Gold Project, Department of Antioquia, Colombia, by Roscoe Postle Associates

2 Note: Gold equivalent ounces are calculated based on actual realized prices

ABOUT SOMA GOLD:

Soma is a junior gold mining and exploration company. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. The La Ye mine is currently operating and producing and the El Limon mine and mill are scheduled to begin operating in Q1 2021. Internally generated funds will be used to finance a regional exploration program.

The Company also owns an exploration and development property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil.

