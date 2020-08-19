Highlights:



High-grade expansion of the Southwest Zone between two oreshoots, new intercept of 8.8 g/t Au over 7 metres, including 23.8 g/t Au over 2.5 metres at 130 metres vertical depth

Significant results from expansion drilling at the Creek Zone with intervals grading 10.3 g/t Au over 4.4 metres and 7.2 g/t Au over 6.7 metres between surface and 100 metres vertical depth

Exploration hole under the resource at Creek Zone identified new stacked high-grade structures grading up to 60.3 g/t Au over 1.0 metre between 250 and 425 metres vertical depth

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide results from its drill program on the Company’s 100% owned Val-d’Or East Courvan property (the “Property”) located near Val-d’Or, Quebec. Results from twelve (12) drill holes, totaling 3,865 metres, continue to show expansion and high-grade gold mineralization along the Courvan Gold Trend (see figure 1 and table of selected highlights below). The ongoing drill program at Courvan is focussed on both resource expansion and infill drilling, to convert inferred into indicated resources.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states, “The Val-d’Or East project continues to impress with thick, high-grade drill intersections in our main resource areas. As our confidence in the deposits grow we are advancing the project on a number of fronts in order to better understand what a potential development scenario could look like. Our metallurgical, environmental and geotechnical programs have progressed well in 2020 and will provide the building blocks for an upcoming economic study on the project. With a resource of over three million ounces, and growing, we believe the project is currently one of the most advanced undeveloped assets in Val-d’Or.”

Most of the drill holes in this release (CO-146 to 153) were designed to test near-surface extension to the east and to the northeast of the Creek Zone. With the new results, the main structure at Creek is now followed over 500 metres in strike length and down plunge. Hole CO-150, collared in the northwestern area of the Creek Zone, was the first test of the exploration potential at depth under the identified resource and returned very encouraging gold values from five new structures. Hole CO-144, targeted a gap in the Southwest Zone I and intersected significant gold mineralization, which should help us to expand the western end of the conceptual open pit in our next resource estimate. Based on these results, additional expansion and infill drilling is currently being planned.

Selected drill results from the Courvan Area drilling program

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Zone CO-144 186.0 193.0 7.0 8.8 Southwest Zone including 190.5 193.0 2.5 23.8 Southwest Zone CO-148 19.3 23.3 4.0 2.9 Creek Zone 36.6 41.0 4.4 10.3 Creek Zone including 37.7 39.0 1.3 32.2 Creek Zone 113.5 115.5 2.0 5.8 Creek Zone CO-149 73.3 78.2 4.9 2.7 Creek Zone 153.3 156.0 2.7 4.9 Creek Zone Including 153.3 154.0 0.7 14.8 Creek Zone CO-150 318.5 321.5 3.0 4.1 Creek Zone Including 319.5 320.5 1.0 11.4 Creek Zone 372.5 378.0 5.5 3.9 Creek Zone Including 376.0 377.0 1.0 9.1 Creek Zone 481.5 483.5 2.0 15.0 Creek Zone Including 482.5 483.5 1.0 28.0 Creek Zone 522.8 527.0 4.2 4.1 Creek Zone 578.4 579.4 1.0 60.3 Creek Zone CO-151 126.5 133.2 6.7 7.2 Creek Zone Including 132.2 133.2 1.0 25.3 Creek Zone 141.6 142.8 1.2 11.0 Creek Zone CO-152 47.0 48.1 1.1 15.9 Creek Zone

(1) All the new analytical results reported in this release and in this table, are presented in core length and uncut. True width is estimated between 65 to 95 % of core length.

Figure 1: Surface Map – Courvan Gold Trend Area

https://www.probemetals.com/site/assets/files/1483/vde-courvan-surface_map-202008.pdf

New drilling continues to expand our understanding of the mineralizing controls and geometry at Courvan, including the identification of a stacked set of shallow dipping East-West auriferous veins adjacent to sheared mafic dykes crosscutting the Bourlamaque granodiorite batholith. Auriferous veins intersected are characterized predominantly by sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate-tourmaline and gold is generally associated with cm-scale pyrite masses in veins and zones of 1% to 5% finely disseminated pyrite in the host rocks.

About the Courvan Property, Val-d’Or East Project:

The Courvan Property is adjacent to the Company’s New Beliveau deposit at Val-d’Or East and unlocks significant exploration potential to the west of the New Beliveau mineralized system. The Property land package is largely unexplored, with limited historic diamond drilling in the vicinity of the past-producing Bussiere Mine. Gold-bearing veins historically mined on the property consisted of quartz-tourmaline-pyrite veins associated with shear zones and diorite dykes, similar to what is found in the New Beliveau deposit, approximately 1.5 kilometers to the east. The Bussiere Mine produced 42,000 ounces at an average grade of 5.8 g/t Au up until 1942, when it was destroyed by forest fires.

The Courvan Gold Trend was drilled by the Company since the fall of 2018 and includes the Bussiere, Creek, Senore, Southwest and Southeast deposits which together host 773,400 ounces inferred at 1.80 g/t gold.

Qualified Person:

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed by Mr. Marco Gagnon, P.Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101, and Executive Vice-President and a director of Probe.

Quality Control:

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples, which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assays with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold.

About Probe Metals:

Probe Metals Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the Val-d’Or East Gold Project, Quebec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,000-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company was formed as a result of the sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp Inc. in March 2015. Newmont Corporation currently owns approximately 12% of the Company.

